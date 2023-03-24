CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is charged with murder after he killed one person and injured another person Thursday night, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday.

Theron Masters Whittle, 25, of Callaway was arrested after he stabbed two people at a home on Colonial Drive at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, deputies said in a news release. Both victims were rushed to the hospital but 71-year-old Shirley Whittle succumbed to her injuries, deputies said.

Theron Whittle is Shirley Whittle’s grandson, they added.

The other victim remains in the hospital and is in stable but critical condition, deputies said.