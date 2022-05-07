LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police arrested a Callaway man on Friday after they said he intentionally crashed his car into his sister and brother-in-law’s home.

Police arrested 53-year-old Stephen Duane Bibbs. Officials said Bibbs has been involved in a series of domestic disputes with his relatives which included threats of bodily harm against his family.

As a result of the threats, Bibbs was served with an injunction for protection against domestic violence at his home in Callaway shortly before the incident according to police.

At around 1:00 p.m. on Friday officers responded to Pleasant Hill Road in reference to reports of a car crashing through a home.

Officers said they found Bibbs’ car inside the home and Bibbs behind the steering wheel. During his arrest, Bibbs reportedly punched one officer and physically struggled against them removing him from the car and placing him in handcuffs.

Bibbs was arrested with the help of several officers. He faces several felony and misdemeanor charges and is being held at the Bay County Jail on a $20,000 bond.