Callaway man arrested after beating victim with slapjack

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man was arrested and charged after beating his victim with a slapjack while attempting to rob him.

On Sunday, deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on George Lane in the Southport area in reference to a physical altercation between two men.

Christopher Todd

According to the news release, investigators believe Christopher Todd, 39, went into the house and got into an altercation with the victim and struck the victim with what was believed to be a slapjack.

The victim who lived at the address was badly beaten with injuries to his head and face and was transported to a local hospital.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, Todd fled the residence and was later caught after a brief foot chase.

The victim told investigators Todd was trying to rob him when the physical altercation occurred.

Todd was charged with aggravated battery, resisting an officer without violence, and attempted armed robbery.