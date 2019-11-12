Callaway hosts 25th annual Veterans Day parade

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many celebrations happened throughout the Panhandle to celebrate Veterans Day, including one in Callaway. Callaway hosted their 25th annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday.

Vietnam veteran, Howard Gain, has lived in the area for 30 years and has never missed a Callaway Veteran’s Day Parade.

“I’ve been here every year and I’m glad I could make it again this year,” Gain said.

He was one of the many residents lined up along Cherry Street to watch the parade. Military members, first responders and local organizations rode in the parade, as the community paid their respects.

Our News 13 team also road along in the parade to honor our vets, including News 13’s own Jerry Brown.

“You see so many of them out watching the parade,” said Callaway Mayor Pamn Henderson. “You can tell they had their hats on that tell what branch and what wars they served in and it is wonderful to be able to be in the parade and to holler at them and to thank them for their service.”

The parade finished off with a celebration at Veteran’s Park, with food, drinks and live music.

Vietnam veteran, Jerry Green, also comes to the parade each year and is proud to celebrate this day in his community.

“I thank all veterans for your service and if I had to do it again, I would do it better,” said Green.

