Callaway home seriously damaged in early-morning fire

Local News

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A home in Callaway has suffered serious damage after a fire broke out near the front porch area in Monday’s early-morning hours.

Callaway and Springfield Fire Departments responded to the 500 block of N. Berthe Avenue in Callaway around 4:30 a.m. to fight the blaze.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies on scene, two people were inside the home and asleep at the time the fire started. It was not until a neighbor’s dog began to bark, waking up the neighbors and alerting them to the fire, that people in the area knew what was happening.

Deputies said the neighbors saw the flames and ran over to the bedroom window, located at the back of the house, and began knocking in order to wake up the people inside. They then escaped the burning structure through an exit at the back of the house.

No one was injured in the fire, but deputies estimate about two-thirds of the home was destroyed.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

