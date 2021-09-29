Callaway home destroyed in afternoon fire

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple agencies responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon which left one Callaway home destroyed.

The Callaway Fire Department said they got a call around 3:30 p.m. of a home fully engulfed in fire in the Chestnut Way area.

They added that nobody was injured as the family was not home at the time, however, the trailer home is deemed as a total loss, with the roof completely collapsed.

Red Cross has been called in to assist the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.