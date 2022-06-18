CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local tradition is back after a four-year absence. The City of Callaway held its annual fishing rodeo for hundreds of kids Saturday.

The event was held at the Callaway Recreational Complex to fish, do arts and crafts and win prizes. The rodeo hasn’t been held for four years because of Hurricane Michael and COVID-19.

The rodeo has been going on since 2003. The pond was stocked with catfish, bass and panfish.

“I won a fish award because you had to see who could cast the longest,” Seven-year-old Mateo Mcgowan said. “And I cast the longest, and then they called it out and got me a trophy.”