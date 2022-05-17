CALLAWAY. Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway commissioners are falling in line with other area cities, giving employees raises.

The city recently voted to increase city employees’ wages by $1 an hour.

The bump in pay took effect during the first pay period in May.

It brings all city employees to a minimum of $15 an hour or more.

City officials said they needed to give raises to keep up with neighboring cities and boost morale.

“We also know prices on everything have gone up so we figure the dollar an hour really does help everybody. Maybe that puts a tank of gas in a car or it pays for some groceries,” Mayor of Callaway Pamn Henderson said.

The city has a few open positions and is currently looking for a Qualified Utilities Supervisor for more information on open positions visit their website.