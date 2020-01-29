Callaway commissioners pass fencing ordinance; discuss waiving fees for new business

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway board of commissioners gathered for their regular meeting and they began by passing an ordinance which requires fencing around junkyards to further beautify the city.

The fencing will need to be least 8 feet tall and all junkyards affected have 12 months to comply. Another item discussed was the board’s willingness to waive certain fees, such as impact fees, for new business developments in order to encourage economic growth in the city. Callaway mayor Pamn Henderson said that waiving fees have to be assessed individually.

“It would really be on a case by case. Any new business they would have to come before the commission, make their case and if it’s seem to be a worthwhile enough project that would benefit the city then the commission would take it into consideration,” explained Henderson.

No blanket ordinance was passed as the item was a discussion only topic on the meeting agenda, but the board expressed interest in creating some level of protection if fees are waived for the right situation.

“Build certain safeguards in, the business would have to stay open for X number of years or they would have to pay impact fees to the city, things like that. Just something to try to maybe spur some economic development to move some of these properties that are available,” noted Henderson.