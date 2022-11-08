CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway City officials have been pretty successful in getting rid of eyesores left behind by Hurricane Michael.

They’ve spent the last four years tearing down homes that were destroyed and abandoned.



“We actually got it all the way down to the final four,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. “This is the next one on our list that we’ll be tearing down next week.”

But Cook said they are still adding additional properties to the list.



“It’s going to continue to go up as people still just are not fixing their property post-Hurricane Michael,” Cook said. “And there are still a lot of damaged and destroyed homes here in the city that are still under litigation with insurance companies. And so we work with those residents all the time.”

Cook said over time the houses have become hazardous to the community.

Its more than aesthetics, it is about safety for the community.



“The most important reason is public safety,” Cook said. “If you have these homes that are dilapidated and sitting there, unfortunately, they do become a haven for homeless people that are coming in or even just kids playing in the area that want to just go in and explore.”

He said the city will put a tax lean on the properties so that they will get back the taxpayer dollars they use to tear the properties down.

“We’re going to continue moving forward. We don’t contract these houses to be torn down. We do everything in house that also is cost saving for the long term, not only for our taxpayers, but even for people that are eventually going to come in and purchase these lots,” Cook said.

Cook said a gutted and abandoned house on Lois Street is next on the city’s tear-down list.