Callaway Cherry Street resurfacing project moving forward

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway Commissioners are moving forward with a large road project.

They’re resurfacing and repaving all of East Cherry Street.

The project will also improve some of the stormwater drainage problems that cause flooding.

Residents face a lot of challenges traveling down Cherry Street when it rains. Back in September, city leaders announced there was a major project in the works to solve those issues.

The one thing that was keeping them from starting the project was approval from the Florida Department of Transportation.

This week they got that.

Besides the stormwater drainage upgrades, The $5 million project will include resurfacing, repaving, and adding sidewalks.

Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said he hopes the finished project will be something residents can be proud of.

“This is a project we have been working on now for several years we did get final approval through FDOT just a couple of days ago and we will go ahead and put out for bid and start construction on the rehabilitation of Cherry Street that’s going to go from Star Avenue to Tyndall Parkway,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said.

City leaders also approved the development order for a popular food chain, a Whataburger will be coming to Callaway.

It will be located at U.S. Highway 98 and East 7th street.