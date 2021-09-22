Callaway approves budget and millage rate

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Callaway approved their final budget on Wednesday.

City officials approved the $45 million budget that will go towards their parks, drainage projects, resurfacing the roads, and other city projects.

The annual budget is normally around $20 million, but this year they have excess money from grants and FEMA projects.

The city also approved the 2.75 millage rate, which is the same millage rate they’ve had the past few years.

“We’ve kept the same rate we’ve had the past few years at 2.75,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. “We’ve kept our water rate, our sewer rates, In fact, we’ve kept all rates the same. We don’t want to continue to try to penalize our residents in any way shape or form and we will continue to move forward.”

Cook said they will also be making room in the budget to enhance parks in the area.

“We will be redoing all the playground equipment at Veterans Park, also out here at the sports complex, and we have plans to upgrade Brittany Woods to include a playground set and possibly a dog park in that area,” Cook said.

Cook said they also have plans to rebuild John B. Gore park as soon as they get through the FEMA process.