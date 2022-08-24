CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Aldi grocery store chain has a lot to celebrate this week, as do local shoppers.

They’re opening the new Lynn Haven store tomorrow.

And they’ve started construction on the new Callaway store.

This will be the second Aldi in Bay County.

It’s being built on Tyndall Parkway and 7th street, right across the street from the Walmart store.

Aldi announced the Callaway location back in December.

City Manager Ed Cook said their goal is to continue the growth in the city so they can offer residents a variety of stores and restaurants.

“It’s going to bring us a great new variety to the area it’ll be a new amenity for our residents to be able to go and shop and have a different experience from the regular grocery stores,” Cook said.

The Callaway Aldi should be ready to open in about a year.