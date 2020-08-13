Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Call for community input at final virtual skate park meeting

Local News

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Orlando-based design firm, Team Pain, will hold the final virtual skate park meeting August 13, starting at 6:30 p.m., for the to-be-constructed Bay County Skate Park at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

Bay County leaders have said the meetings give residents a chance to hear about concepts and designs already in the works, as well as give feedback to help create the final plan.

In the days following the meeting, Team Pain will come up with a design to submit to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for approval.

According to the Bay County Government’s website, the meeting access code is 670-795-789, and residents can attend the meeting by following this link:

 https://www.gotomeet.me/TeamPain/baycountyskatepark.

Bay County leaders expect the park to cost approximately $1 million and span 18,000 square feet.

More Local News

