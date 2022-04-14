PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who left a threatening tirade on the answering machine in Rep. Matt Gaetz’s office in January of last year pleaded guilty to one count of transmission of a threat in interstate commerce, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

During a plea hearing Eugene Huelsman, 59, of Thousand Oaks, California “admitted that, on January 9, 2021, he telephoned United States Congressman Matthew Gaetz’s congressional district office in Pensacola,” prosecutors wrote in a news release. “When no one answered, Huelsman left a profanity laced voicemail threatening to kill Congressman Gaetz. This included threatening to “put a bullet in” Congressman Gaetz and members of his family.”

After the threat “security protocols” related to the victim were triggered and investigators learned that this was not the first time Huelsman had threatened a political figure.

“Huelsman had previously been investigated for threatening a member of a former President’s family via social media,” prosecutors wrote.

Hueslman’s sentencing is set for Jane 30. He faces up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.