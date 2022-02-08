CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun County officials are warning against a scam phone call claiming to be from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Several residents in Calhoun County have received a phone call from a person claiming to be a Lieutenant Lewis saying he is from the CCSO.

He claims to have an active warrant for arrest and goes into detail on how to get instant bond money.

The scam includes driving to a store and purchasing a card (this money is sent straight into the scammer’s pocket), deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office would never ask for you to go to the store and get money to send to them, all bonds would go through the jail, deputies added.

If you are concerned and want to check on information call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 674-5049.