CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – As of Wednesday afternoon, fire officials are at the scene of a wildfire in Calhoun County near northwest Dogwood Lane.

The fire in total reached 80 acres of land, starting at the northwest Tyndall Drive. It reportedly began with someone in a tent in the woods, tampering with fire, officials said.

It’s currently at a stable point and 50% cleared. Bulldozers have been used to build the fire lines to contain the fire, according to officials.

News 13 will provide updates as the fire investigation continues.