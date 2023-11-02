PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Calhoun County fire officials were still working Thursday afternoon to contain a wildfire that started Wednesday morning near Dogwood Road.

The combination of wind and dry grass caused the rapid spread of flames as it reached 90 acres. However, the smoke has dissipated significantly, according to officials.

The fire was 50% contained Thursday morning and 70% contained early Thursday afternoon. Fire officials said they are trying to get the fire extinguished by Thursday afternoon.

News 13 will continue to provide updates as the Calhoun County Fire Department releases more information.