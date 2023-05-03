ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown community came together to remember former Sergeant Steve Mears Jr. and Sheriff’s Deputy William ‘Bradley’ McCroan.

Both men died together in a small plane crash at the airstrip in Altha.

Mears’ father, Steve Mears Sr. said his son bought the 1956 fixed-wing single-engine plane with the intent of learning to fly.

“His son would graduating and was going to college, and he wanted to fly to ballgames,” Steve Mears Sr. said. “So he was learning to fly for that and, uh, fortunately, it never happened.”

Randy McCroan was already a pilot.

He was showing his friend what flying was all about.

“Randy was the pilot.” Mears’ mother Pam Mears said. “Steve was in the front with Randy.”

Pam Mears said it wasn’t long after they took off that McCroan detected trouble.

“It looked like the plane got caught by the wind,” Pam Mears said. “And it’s spun around and knowing Randy, as I know him, he knew something was wrong and he was trying to make it back to land and made it no further than this spot right here. And that’s when the plane went down.”

“When I got here and pulled out here and saw the color of the plane,” Steve Mears Sr. said. “I asked the deputy if it was Steve and Randy. He told me he couldn’t tell me that he would get the sheriff. And I looked at the plane and I saw what color the plane was, and I told him, I know all I need to know then.”

The families came together at the site of the plane crash on Wednesday evening, where a headstone and bench now stand in remembrance.