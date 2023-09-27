CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies said they have charged two men with murder after the body of a 29-year-old woman was found underneath a box culvert earlier this week.

Charles Matthew Gable, 35, is charged with second-degree murder. Christopher Edward Vickery, 36, was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

In a news release officials said their investigation began at about 3:13 p.m. Sunday when the body of 29-year-old Brittney Jordana Dykes was found “face down, underneath a box culvert in a small creek on NW Camp Head Road.”

They added that “her head and torso were shrouded in a bed sheet, leaving her left arm and legs exposed.”

Officials were ultimately able to identify Dykes using a system that catalogs tattoos. Once her family was notified of her death they told deputies that Dykes, who is from Gulf County, had recently been living with Gable in Altha, Florida.

“Relatives also stated that they had been trying to reach Dykes since last speaking with her on the evening of September 23rd, and had knowledge that Dykes and Gable had been involved in an argument,” investigators wrote.

They also learned that Dykes 3-year-old son had been left with a babysitter.

Deputies detained Gable who denied being involved in her murder. They released him while they continued searching for enough evidence to make an arrest.

However, on Tuesday Gable’s family contacted investigators saying that he had confessed to the murder to them and was contemplating suicide.

Gable was arrested and after being read his rights, “provided a truthful and cooperative statement.”

Investigators added that Vickery, “maintains that he simply can’t remember much from that night, due to his alcohol-induced amnesia.”

Both men are expected to have their first appearance before a judge later today.

Update: Investigators told News 13 they believe that Dykes’ death was caused as a result of her and Gable’s argument Saturday evening. They have not explicitly stated Vickery’s involvement, but noted he has provided authorities with at least one sworn statement indicting him in the incident.