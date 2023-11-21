BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner it’s important to be knowledgeable when it comes to safety.

If you are using a turkey fryer make sure the turkey is completely thawed out before placing it into the fryer.

Make sure the fryer is on level ground and do not fill it past the fill line.

Do not use water to put out a grease fire if one starts, that will only cause the fire to spread.

If a fire starts call 911 immediately and try to tame the flames if possible.

“You can have a fire extinguisher close by,” said Blountstown Fire Chief Ben Hall. “Remember, pull, aim, squeeze, and sweep P.A.S.S. You have to remember to operate that fire extinguisher. If you don’t have a fire extinguisher close by, get a damp towel and throw it over the top of that pot that may be on fire and it should smother it out. It doesn’t always work, but that’s the next best thing to a fire extinguisher.”

Be sure to keep pots out of reach of children if you are using an oven and never leave any food cooking unattended.

