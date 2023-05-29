Update 4:28 p.m.: According to the Florida Forest Service, the 50-acre fire is now 10% contained.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Highway 20 to Highway 231 was shut down Monday afternoon due to a wildfire in the Clarksville area.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is currently near State Road 20 and Augie’s World RV Park and campground. The blaze is about two acres.

Officials state that Florida Forest Service and several fire departments are on scene.

We will update this story when more information is available.