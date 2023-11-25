CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – On Saturday, at 4 pm a single-vehicle crash on State Road 20 westbound of County Road 287 led to one fatality and another in serious condition, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver was identified as a 48-year-old man, and the passenger a 49-year-old woman from Chiefland, Florida.

A semi-tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on State Road 20, 0.3 miles east of County Road 287. The driver traveled off the road through the north ditch into a tree line. The semi-truck came to rest deep in the trees. The driver was ejected and died on the scene, FHP officials wrote in a press release.

The passenger is currently facing serious injuries. Both were transported to Calhoun Liberty Hospital ER.

The Flordia Highway Patrol was assisted by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County EMS, and Carr Clarksville VFD.

This is an active investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol, Troop A Traffic Homicide.