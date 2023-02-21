Calhoun County, Fla. (WMBB) — One man was transported to a nearby hospital after crashing during a pursuit by a Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old motorcyclist from Merritt Island, Fla. was traveling in the southbound lane of State Road 71 just North of Folsom Avenue and being pursued by an unmarked patrol vehicle.

A second vehicle was stopped in the southbound lane of State Road 71.

The driver collided with the second vehicle as they were making a left turn, troopers wrote in a news release. The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and was transported via life flight to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.