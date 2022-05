BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — An annual tradition in Blountstown is coming back this Friday.

The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement will be hosting its annual bat night. It’s a family-friendly event that is all about bat education.

Eventgoers will have the opportunity to see bats come out in the night sky. There will also be concessions and games for families.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes through the dark.

