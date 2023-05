CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is dead after being hit by a car in Calhoun County early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 3:18 a.m. on County Road 167, south of Twin Ponds Road.

A gray Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound on County Road 167 and the unknown man was walking southbound in the northbound lane. The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Marianna, could not see the man due to him wearing dark clothing, resulting in the collision.