CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– A 45-year-old Panama City man is dead following a head on collision that happened overnight in Calhoun County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before one o’clock this morning on Highway 20 near Reeder Road.

Officials said the 45-year-old man was driving a sedan the wrong way in the eastbound lane when he collided head-on with an SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital and is facing serious injuries. Highway 20 was closed but has since been reopened.