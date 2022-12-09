BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The man convicted in October of killing his wife is going to prison for the rest of his life.

Judge Christopher Patterson gave Daniel Belc the maximum sentence possible on Friday, for murdering Judy Belc.

According to records, Belc shot his wife Judy in March 2018, outside of her home in Blountstown. She’d been staying with family members after leaving Belc in Germany.

He followed her back to Calhoun County to reconcile, but when she said she was divorcing him, he killed her.

The trial was delayed for years, but jurors finally convicted Belc of first-degree murder in late October.

Before he was sentenced, Belc addressed the court and apologized.

“I wouldn’t know what to say other than I’m very sorry, I’m sincerely so sorry and most sorry for my kids, my children, all of them, all 6 of them, I’m so sorry,” Belc said.

Prosecutors had originally planned to seek the death penalty but agreed to a sentence of life without the possibility of parole, which is the mandatory punishment for first-degree murder.

Judge Patterson also forbid Belc to ever have any contact with immediate and extended members of Judy Belc’s family.