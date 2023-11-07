BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Catfish Crawl 5K returns to Blountstown for its 11th year on Saturday, November 11.

The 3.1 mile course along the scenic Blountstown Greenway Bike Path is mostly shaded and closed to traffic.

The race will also be chip timed and there will be age group awards given at the end. Each runner will also get a shirt and swag bag.

The Gateway Childcare KidZone provides supervised childcare for race participants with activities and a bounce house!

The race costs $20 and benefits the Blountstown Fire Department’s scholarship fund. The fire department uses these funds to award one Blountstown High School senior with a free ride to the local fire academy each year.

“All they have to do is buy the gas to get up there,” said Blountstown Fire Chief and Race Director, Ben Hall. “Everything else is taken care of; that’s valued at about $2,500.”

The race begins at 8 a.m. sharp at the M&B Deport Park, at 16977 N.E. Pear Street.

To register, click here.

Participants can pick up their bib and swag the morning of the race or Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station located at 17276 N.W. Angle Street. There will also be race registration the day of the race.

There is also a Kids’ Fun Run which starts as soon as the last runner finishes the 5K.

For more information, you can check out the Facebook page for the event here.