CALHOUN COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) – Investigators ruled body found in Calhoun County was a homicide.

A bystander found the body in the Pippen Branch off Camp Head Rd. yesterday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies found the body, with the head seemingly wrapped in some kind of covering. the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s mobile crime lab also arrived on the scene to collect evidence.

While investigators have concluded they are dealing with a murder, the official cause of death and identity has not been released. They told News 13 that the victim was a white woman from the Panhandle.

