BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – With Christmas now just one week away safety should be at the top of everyone’s lists so you and your loved ones can enjoy the special holiday.

Some of the most important information to prevent fires in your home includes ensuring your tree is properly watered, a dry tree can catch fire and spread quickly.

Also be sure to inspect your Christmas lights, make sure they aren’t frayed or have any broken bulbs.

Give your space heaters at least 3 feet of space from other household objects and don’t overload electrical circuits.

“The leading cause in the United States of structure fires around Christmas time is an overload of electrical circuits, some type of electrical fire,” said Blountstown Fire Chief Ben Hall. “Just be very careful this Christmas time. Make sure that you don’t overload those circuits and you practice fire safety all the way through your holidays.”

If you plan on cooking for the holidays remember to stay safe in the kitchen, if a grease fire begins do not put water on it, use a damp towel instead.

For a complete list of holiday fire safety tips and demonstrations, click here.