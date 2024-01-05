CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The family of an 8-year-old boy who died and a 58-year-old man who was seriously injured in a traffic crash in Calhoun County are asking for your help in bringing the two home.

On December 31, on State Road 20 near Charlie Wood Road, the boy and the man along with three other people all from Ohio were involved in a single-vehicle accident.

The vehicle ended up in a ditch and all but one occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

In addition to the death of the 8-year-old boy and the 58-year-old man’s serious injuries. A 56-year-old woman was killed and two others were critically injured.

Keith Donathan is the son of a 58-year-old man and the brother of the young boy who died.

Keith is asking for help with a GoFundMe account to bring the two back to Ohio. A goal of $3,000 has been set up on the GoFundMe page.

