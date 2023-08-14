BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – This Saturday, August 14th the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is hosting multiple events in Blountstown.

The events include an ice cream social at 5 p.m., a candlelight tour at 7:30, and a celebration of the general store at the settlement from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission into the ice cream social will cost $5 and the candlelight tour will cost $3 per person.

Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is a non-profit, so all money made from Saturday’s event will go right back into the settlement.

Events like the social and candlelight tour have been hosted, but never at the same time. so having everything on the same day excites staff members.

“We’ve just kind of revamped the store, so we wanted to bring it to the community’s attention,” said Patti Stephens who works at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement. “We’ve done a candlelight tour in the past, but it’s been many years since we did that. So to be able to connect all the dots together on one day is pretty exciting.”

Craftsmen will be providing demonstrations throughout the day and free food including hot dogs and popcorn will be provided starting at 11 a.m.

For more information on the events and the settlement, click here.