ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, September 23rd, a “Planes and Pancakes” event will be held at the Calhoun County Airport.

The breakfast feast begins at 8 a.m. and will go until about 11.

It costs just $5 for a plate of food and that money is used just to cover the expenses of the breakfast.

One of the main reasons this event is being hosted is to help spread the word about the Calhoun County Airport and to show all the pilots of its accessibility.

It will also put a spotlight on all the renovations that have been made since Hurricane Michael back in 2018.

“It’s fully back to life now. I mean, the hangar space here has more than doubled. We have an awesome FBO facility here and so forth,” said event coordinator Bryan Walstrom. “That’s really the other half of this, not only getting people together at a social aspect but to try to help promote the airport and just to get this to grow.”

The breakfast is tailored to those with planes to come and fly into the airport to come and enjoy the food.

However, all are welcome and you can drive to the airport.