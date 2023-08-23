CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A raging fire claimed a historic church in Calhoun County.

The Page Pond Assembly of God church was engulfed in flames Tuesday night.

The building that caught fire is the old building for the church that was no longer in use. Even though their current church is untouched many residents are upset with the loss of all their memories of the old building.

Over six different fire departments arrived on the scene to smother the fire.

They were successful in making sure the fire was contained solely to the church.

“We got call for the church on fire and we got it knocked down too. It’s all cleanup work now. We just have to refill everything with water. We’ve used probably over 10,000 gallons of water. So far tonight,” said Mossy Pond Assistant Fire Chief Terry Bohannan.

Firefighters stayed on the scene overnight.

Officials suspect that the fire could have been a result of arson, however, that is not yet confirmed.

No injuries or deaths occurred during the fire.