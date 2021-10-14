FDLE speaks out on Calhoun corruption case

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The investigation into the former head of Calhoun County’s building services continues.

Ellie Dowling Parrish is facing more than 30 charges for allegedly running a pay-to-play scheme.

Dowling Parrish is accused of accepting fake testing fees and giving out fictional documents to contractors who applied for occupational licenses and competency cards.

New Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is specifically handling the criminal part of the investigation.

“Specifically, anybody is aware of Mr. Dowling’s interactions as it pertains to issuing licenses or certificates of competency of anything along those lines, we would want them to contact us,” Special Agent Williams said.

If anyone wishes to report permits or work done by Dowling Parrish is asked to contact the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.