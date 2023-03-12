Update 7:30 p.m.:

The intersection of Highway 20 and County Road 275 is no longer closed.

Update 6:54 p.m.:

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The intersection of Highway 20 and County Road 275 is closed due to a fatal accident.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, around 6 p.m. Sunday evening, a red S-10 truck ran off the road traveling eastbound across both lanes into the path of a red Toyota pickup truck traveling westbound.

The Toyota’s front collided with the S-10’s right passenger side, and both vehicles traveled to the north shoulder of Highway 20.

A fire started in red S-10 as Calhoun County Deputies arrived on scene and were able to remove the driver and begin life-saving measures, but the driver, a 19-year-old Clarksville man, already passed away, according to officials.

The other driver, a 66-year-old Panama City Beach man is in serious condition.

A third vehicle approaching from the rear of the Toyota pickup truck was hit by debris and drove to the left to avoid the crash, and steered into the south shoulder, causing a minor crash.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Blountstown Police Department, Carr – Clarksville Fire Department, Westside Fire Department, and Calhoun County EMS all assisted at the scene.

This is an active investigation and the roadway is still closed at this time.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.

