CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael killed millions of tons of trees.

Many are still left either lying on the ground or still standing, even though they’ve died.

Hurricane Michael’s path through Northwest Florida was devastating.

Most counties didn’t have the money to clean up all of the dead trees, so they’ve remained.

For emergency officials in Calhoun County, they’re a constant source of concern.

“Our biggest damages would be just fallen trees, power lines, road damage, things of that,” said Calhoun County Director of Emergency Management Jamie Norris.

And they’re not just a problem during storms.

In 2022 the dead trees provided fuel for the massive Chipola complex wildfires.

They were also a problem during brush fires in May and Nov. last year, burning more than 80 acres.

“It’s hard for them to get in there too, you know this. We have to keep our outer edges protected away from homes. A lot of it is rotten which makes more fuel for fires,” said Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Darryl O’Bryan.

As for the trees that are dead, but still standing, the root system can’t hold them up under extreme weather conditions.

“They fall on the power lines, which is something that causes fires on power lines and if it’s still blocking the roadways we’ll come out,” O’Bryan said.

O’Bryan is also the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief.

He said the County’s 9-different fire departments are all on stand-by.

“I can assure you we’ll be ready to call out if there are any trees on lines, roads or houses,” O’Bryan said.

State officials have provided some grant money to remove the downed trees, but not nearly enough to complete the massive job.