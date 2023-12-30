CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday at 10 a.m, a single vehicle accident resulted in one person in critical condition.

The driver was a 51 year old woman from Wewahitchka, Florida.

Officials say a truck traveling southbound on State Road 71 near Carlos Peavy Road. The driver was unable to negotiate a left turn resulting in the vehicle traveling off the road onto the west shoulder. The vehicle then crossed north and southbound lanes before overturning onto its driver’s side.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained severe injuries. She was then transported to Bay Medical, according to Florida Highway Patrol.