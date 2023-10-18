BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Get ready to say ‘bah’, the Blountstown Rotary Club’s 38th annual Goat Day returns Saturday, October 21st.

The gates open to the goat-filled festivities at 8 a.m. and will conclude around 2 p.m.

Some of the activities taking place include a goat show, a petting zoo, and lots of local vendors.

Admission is $5, cash only, however, all the proceeds from the event go towards a great cause.

“The Rotary Club: we provide nine scholarships,” said Goat Day Chairman Danny Ryals. “Four of those will be vocational scholarships this year and then we give part of the ate to the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement To help them with their continued efforts and expenses here.”

Happening at the same time as Goat Day is Pioneer Day at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement.

Your ticket to Goat Day will give you access to the fun at Pioneer Day.

Some of the Pioneer Day activities include basket weaving, butter making, and wooden bowl carving.