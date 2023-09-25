CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a dead body that was discovered in a creek near Altha.

Officials told News 13 that they responded to a call at around 3:10 pm Sunday reporting the body of a white woman being found in the area.

When responders arrived, they found that the body had a type of material wrapped around its head.

Officials did not provide any additional comment as the investigation is ongoing. News 13 will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.