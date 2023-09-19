BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, September 23rd the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is hosting its 17th annual Peanut Boil in Blountstown.

This a free event open to everyone and it all kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at the settlement.

Another part of the festivities is a performance by the band, “Easy Company” also beginning around 5:30.

This yearly event the settlement hosts serves as a way for people in the community to come out and have a good time outdoors without breaking the bank.

“You don’t have to come with a lot of money thinking that this is another expense for my family. It doesn’t have to be,” said Patti Stephens who works at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement. “It can just be a really nice community get-together, you know, picking peanuts and music in the park.”

The peanuts are picked from a farm not too far from the settlement.

Cooking the peanuts will take roughly six hours to complete on Saturday.