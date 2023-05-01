BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — In less than two weeks, Calhoun County residents will make their voices heard on whether or not the county should change its liquor laws.

A special election is being held for people to vote on if liquor by the glass should be allowed in Calhoun County.

Members of the political action committee ‘Forward Calhoun’ saw other neighboring counties change their liquor laws with successful results and decided to make the push themselves.

They say changing the liquor laws is the next step towards furthering economic development in the county.

“During the current economic climate, it gives restaurants a lot more cushion to be able to sell alcohol by the glass,” Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce board chair and local business owner Johanna Plummer said. “In many cases, it can be, you know, above 30% of their actual profit so especially during the pandemic and all these crazy times that we’ve just been through, it would have been super helpful to many of our local restaurants that closed during that time to have that extra cushion.”

Washington and Holmes counties both relaxed their liquor laws in the last year.

Plummer said this leaves Calhoun County playing catch-up.

“I think that in order for Calhoun County to move forward in a controlled way, we need to be able to compete with the existing areas that are around us,” Plummer said. “For someone, it’s a lot easier for them to drive over to Jackson County, go get a meal, grab a drink, spend the day, spend their dollars there so if you come here to Calhoun County, we want to be able to offer you what you can get everywhere else.”

Plummer added that removing this barrier opens the county up for more businesses that may otherwise be reluctant to relocate here because of the current laws.

“There are businesses that are looking to relocate here,” Plummer said. “There are people that are looking to build housing for those workers, for those businesses and I would like our county to be ready for that and to be able to offer them the lifestyle and the kind of experiences that they need to enjoy living here and enjoy working here. We’re excited about these projects that are on the horizon and so this is just the first step to make our county ready for that.”

The special election is Friday, May 16, but voters are encouraged to mail their ballots back by May 6.

Officials said turnout has been pretty strong, with a little more than 20% of ballots returned.

Click here for more information on the special election.