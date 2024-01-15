BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A small crowd participated in a march to observe MLK Day in Calhoun County.

Residents sang the gospel song “We Shall Overcome” as they marched together in memory of Martin Luther King Jr. They say it’s important to remember Dr. King’s triumphs in his fight for equality.

“Dr. King did a lot for everybody; he just didn’t do it for one race,” said Calhoun County Commissioner Scott Monlyn. “He did a lot for everybody. We have to make sure that we are putting it out, letting them know how important this day is, and that marching is very important. When it’s done in a peaceful manner, it only brings about more prosperity and we can continue to move on from that.”

The annual march was almost canceled this year. The founder of the march became ill and wasn’t able to organize it, but that didn’t stop others from continuing the tradition.

“We just decided to come together as a community and go ahead and march because of what the march stands for, equal rights, fair justice, and just coming together and being well-versed and doing things in the community, which is what it’s all about,” said Calhoun County School Board Member Kenneth Speights.

Participants hope to continue educating the public about Dr. King and black history through open dialogue.

“If you’re talking and saying something that’s important, no matter who you are or what race, you are somebody who we want to hear because you’re saying something that’s important,” said Monlyn. “Communication is key. I want to carry on communicating and learn how to talk to one another.”

They also want to pass down Dr. King’s legacy for many generations to come.

“We’re living in the last days, and we still face a lot of adversity,” said Speights. “We still have a lot of hills to climb, a lot of challenges to conquer. If we don’t get it together and come together, then it’s going to be null and void, and it’s going to be null and void in reference to everything that MLK stood for and everything that he tried to persevere on and move forward and try to get these things in action.”

Blountstown residents are also organizing a march to celebrate Black History Month on February 17.