CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 21-year-old man is behind bars after deputies said he sexually battered a woman in Blountstown.

Deputies said he had just been released from prison the day before. Braylan Hill was serving a 2-and-a-half-year sentence at a Central Florida Prison for making threats.

On Wednesday evening, officers responded to a woman claiming she had been sexually battered by Hill. A deputy located Hill on Shiver Road and then he fled on foot into the woods, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Several law enforcement agencies and their K-9 units responded to the area and helped find and arrest Hill.

He is charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment.