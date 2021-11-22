Blountstown business gives big donation to FHP ‘Stuff the Charger’

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– In an effort to ensure that no one goes hungry this holiday season in the Panhandle, FHP is calling on locals to help stuff their charger.

They will be collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state throughout the month of November.

Monday morning, the department got some big help from the Calhoun-Liberty Credit Union. The business donated canned goods and other non-perishable food items totaling $2500, all purchases were at Ramsey’s Cash Savers as the Calhoun-Liberty Credit Union wanted to help another local business in the process.

Troopers had to get their bigger SUVs in order to accommodate the large donation.

“For 60 years the Calhoun-Liberty Credit Union has been working to ensure that we are local people serving local people. That is what we are all about,” said CEO, Thomas Flowers.

The officers are still collecting items like soup cans, instant potatoes, canned meats and vegetables, rice and bottled water.

“All the items donated stay within the local community. We are looking at organizations in Calhoun county and Jackson county, as well as local schools,” said Lt. Jason King.

Donations can be dropped off at the Florida Highway Patrol’s Troop A headquarters on County Road 2321 in Panama City, the Jackson County Times located at 2866 Madison St. in Marianna, or the Calhoun-Liberty Credit Union located at 16076 Highway 71 North in Blountstown.