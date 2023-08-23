CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Fire officials are investigating a blaze that destroyed a community church in Calhoun County last night.

The old sanctuary of the Page Pond Assembly of God church in Altha caught fire taking away years of memories for the community.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has been called in to investigate.

The Page Pond Assembly of God church off Northwest Murdock Drive caught fire at approximately seven on Tuesday night.

“This church is the one place I was actually ever accepted,” said Resident Christopher William Butler.

The church was an important part of the Altha community for many years. Residents were devastated to see it go up in flames.

“It meant more than more to me than anything. About anything I ever owned. More than family and everything,” said Butler.

The building that caught fire was the old sanctuary that was only used for light storage and men’s services once a week.

Mossy Pond Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Terry Bohannan was on the scene to fight the flames.

“We got the call for the church on fire and knocked it down too. It’s all cleanup work now. We just have to refill everything with water. We’ve used probably over 10,000 gallons of water,” said Bohannan.

Over six fire departments were called to the scene, many of which were volunteers. Firefighters stayed overnight to make sure the flames were completely extinguished.

“Somebody will be here most of the night or we’ll be back first thing in the morning and see if there’s any other hot spots that flare up,” said Bohannan.

The ATF was called in to investigate the cause of the blaze.

“We do have expertise in arson specifically at the federal level. So, our presence doesn’t necessarily mean its arson, but it can help the locals,” said ATF Public Information Officer Jason Medina.

Medina says it’s still too early to tell what started the fire, but he will send his findings to the state fire agency as soon as possible.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths.

The main sanctuary across the street was not damaged in the fire.