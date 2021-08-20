Calhoun County woman dies in fatal crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 34-year-old woman of Altha, Florida died on Friday night in a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The SVU was traveling northbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 231 just north of Barnes Road and attempted to change lanes from the inside lane to the outside lane and started rotating clockwise across the outside onto the east shoulder of U.S. Highway 231.

Authorities said after leaving the roadway the SVU collided with the ditch and started overturning.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle.

The vehicle came to final rest on the east shoulder of the roadway facing south.

There were four other passengers, a 10-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old boy in the car, and they were all taken to Bay Medical.