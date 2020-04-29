Calhoun County Schools continue learning, planning graduation

MOSSY POND, Fla. (WMBB) — School districts across the Panhandle continue distance learning and evaluating how to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Calhoun County schools, meal distribution continues on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s of each week at several sites, and education materials also are handed out at those locations.

Superintendent Darryl Taylor said teachers are communicating with students on a weekly basis and in a variety of ways. He also said the district plans to continue distributing meals through the rest of the academic year, then switch over to the summer feeding schedule as normal.

“As far as our distance learning, we’re putting out ed packs to the same locations where we’re distributing food,” Taylor said. “We’re also allowing those to be picked up at our school sites as well. So, we’re just trying to get out into the community to provide the meals and to continue our education endeavors as we go through this pandemic.”

One of the biggest questions for parents and students alike remains how high school seniors will celebrate graduation, and whether or not anyone will be permitted to hold a ceremony.

Taylor stated the district is “planning for the worst, but hoping for the best,” when it comes to senior graduation.

“We’re looking at going ahead and trying to put something together virtually for both high schools, and then if restrictions lax and let up some later on in the summer time, and we can get together and have a larger group gathering and do a traditional ceremony, then we’re going to shoot for that as well,” Taylor said.

He also explained he has met with representatives from senior classes, who all seemed “upbeat and positive” despite the circumstances they face.

