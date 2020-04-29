Calhoun County Schools continue learning, planning graduation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

MOSSY POND, Fla. (WMBB) — School districts across the Panhandle continue distance learning and evaluating how to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Calhoun County schools, meal distribution continues on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s of each week at several sites, and education materials also are handed out at those locations.

Superintendent Darryl Taylor said teachers are communicating with students on a weekly basis and in a variety of ways. He also said the district plans to continue distributing meals through the rest of the academic year, then switch over to the summer feeding schedule as normal.

“As far as our distance learning, we’re putting out ed packs to the same locations where we’re distributing food,” Taylor said. “We’re also allowing those to be picked up at our school sites as well. So, we’re just trying to get out into the community to provide the meals and to continue our education endeavors as we go through this pandemic.”

One of the biggest questions for parents and students alike remains how high school seniors will celebrate graduation, and whether or not anyone will be permitted to hold a ceremony.

Taylor stated the district is “planning for the worst, but hoping for the best,” when it comes to senior graduation.

“We’re looking at going ahead and trying to put something together virtually for both high schools, and then if restrictions lax and let up some later on in the summer time, and we can get together and have a larger group gathering and do a traditional ceremony, then we’re going to shoot for that as well,” Taylor said.

He also explained he has met with representatives from senior classes, who all seemed “upbeat and positive” despite the circumstances they face.

For more on Calhoun County School District plans, visit its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Johnson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Johnson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Vine's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Vine's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Ware's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ware's First Grade Class"

Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Neeley's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Neeley's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. McKenzie's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McKenzie's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. English's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. English's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Chester's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Chester's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Carey-Burkett's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Carey-Burkett's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Babb's First Grade Class"

Ms. Kelly's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Kelly's Third Grade Class"

Ms. McDavid's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McDavid's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Moak's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Moak's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Holbrook's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Holbrook's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Gonzalez' Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gonzalez' Kindergarten Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class"

Crab Island heating back up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crab Island heating back up"

Blountstown Fire Dept. undergoing construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blountstown Fire Dept. undergoing construction"

Calhoun County Schools gives COVID-19 update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calhoun County Schools gives COVID-19 update"

North Bay Haven baseball players get a drive-by senior night

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Bay Haven baseball players get a drive-by senior night"

All postage paid for vote by mail ballots in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "All postage paid for vote by mail ballots in Bay County"
More Local News