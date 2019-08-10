Calhoun County School District anticipates many ‘firsts’ this school year

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla (WMBB)– The Calhoun County School District is expecting a lot of changes this school year. A new superintendent being one of them. While the district had a rough year due to Hurricane Michael, they are using the changes as a way to advance their curriculum.

The district suffered 20 million dollars worth of damage from the storm. Over 90 structures throughout the district were severely impacted.



“From things as small as storage buildings, pump houses, to things as much as gyms that had roofs completely blown off and a football stadium completely destroyed,” said Darryl Taylor, Superintendent.



Due to the damage, the district is combining different schools for the first time. Grades 6 through 12 will be located on the Blountstown High School campus. The district says this provides endless academic opportunities.



“Our middle school kids are going to get opportunities to participate in vocational classes that they have not been able to participate in in the past,” said Taylor.



Pre-K through second grade will be at the Blountstown Elementary School. Grades 3 through five will be at the Blountstown Middle School.



Despite all the changes, Taylor says it’s time to focus on new goals…safety being one of them.



“We’re continuing to work on safety and security of our schools. We’re working towards single access points and doing what we can to try to make our campuses more secure for the students that we do have,” Taylor said.



While Taylor has been a principal for more than 17 years, he says he’s excited to take on a larger role.



“We have academics, athletics, extracurricular’s, all kinds of things that will be available that our community can get involved in and we’re just gonna work towards a normal school year under these conditions,” Taylor said.



The district is also supplying school supplies for all students thanks to a grant and donations. Taylor says the generousity from the community is humbling.